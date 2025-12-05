Museum Researches Unique 130-Year-Old Model 1894 Rifle

The Model 1894 Winchester researched this week by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. Courtesy photo.

GREEN RIVER — An iconic rifle that is more than 130 years old was researched recently through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.

Museum staff identified the rifle as a lever-action Model 1894 in .30 Winchester Center Fire, more commonly known today as the .30-30.

The Model 1894 was one of the most popular sporting rifles in history and was the first commercially-available rifle made for a smokeless powder cartridge. A John Browning design still in production, more than 7 million have been made. The Model 1894 the museum researched turned out to be special – it has a very low four-digit serial number and was manufactured in 1894, the year the rifle was introduced.

In addition to the .30 WCF, (.30-30), the Model 1894 was also available, over the years, in .38-55 Winchester, .32 Winchester Special, .32-40 Winchester, and .25-35 Winchester. It was produced in many configurations, including short-barreled carbines, rifles with pistol grip stocks, round barrels, octagonal barrels, different buttplates, and half-magazines. This week’s 1894 has a heavy, 26-inch octagonal barrel and a crescent buttplate.

The 1 millionth Model 1894 was presented to President Calvin Coolidge in 1927, the 1.5 millionth to President Harry Truman in 1948, and the 2 millionth to President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953.

Residents with one or more vintage firearms can learn more about them through the museum. Museum staff can be called at 872-6435 or contacted via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov. There is no charge for the service.

