Museum Researches Unique Smith & Wesson Revolver

The Smith & Wesson “Bekeart” .22 rimfire revolver researched by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. Museum staff determined that it was shipped from the factory between 1911 and 1914. Courtesy Photo.

GREEN RIVER — A unique Smith & Wesson revolver was researched this week by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.

Prior to 1911, Smith & Wesson revolvers chambered for the .22 rimfire cartridge were very small, even tiny, handguns unsuitable for target shooting or small-game hunting. Phil Bekeart, a San Francisco Smith & Wesson distributor, is credited with creating the concept of a .22 on the larger, .32-caliber I-frame.

The result was the Smith & Wesson .22/32 Hand Ejector, also known as the .22/32 Bekeart Model or the .22/32 Heavy Frame Target. It was fitted with oversize “extension” grips, a six-inch barrel, and fine target sights adjustable for windage and elevation. Highly popular, it was manufactured from 1911 to circa 1941.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Breaking down the production history of “Bekearts,” as they are known among Smith & Wesson historians and collectors, can be challenging. The first batch of just under 300 were sent directly to Bekeart and are considered highly prized collectors’ items. The second batch of about 1,000 went out to other dealers. Due to its popularity, in 1915 Smith & Wesson began manufacture as a regular cataloged model and production continued until the opening days America’s involvement in World War II.

People with vintage firearms who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov. There is no charge for the service.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.