GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum team won 3rd place in this year’s Green River Chamber of Commerce Christmas tree lighting event.​​

The event has been going on since 2002 as a fundraiser for the Green River Chamber. There were 52 trees entered this year along Uinta Drive, and the museum took 3rd place in the Business Division. The event was judged by a special volunteer committee.​

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s 2019 Christmas tree entry on Uinta Drive in Green River​.