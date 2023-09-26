Museums, Travel and Tourism Group Partner for Museum Month Activities

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Area museums are partnering with Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism to promote the county’s history during National Museum Month in October.

“The history of how Rock Springs and Green River came to be is truly inspiring,” Jenissa Meredith, CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, said. “The heart, grit and passion it took to develop this area as the Union Pacific railroad moved west, mines were developed, and a culturally diverse workforce brought it all to life, is fascinating to learn about. Celebrating October as Museum Month and bringing attention to this history gives residents and visitors a look inside this era of extreme growth in a new and exciting way.”

Rock Springs Historical Museum and the Community Fine Arts Center

The Rock Springs Historical Museum plans to host several digital and in-person events throughout the month. On the museum’s Facebook page, from Oct. 1-7, posts will be made celebrating Rock Springs’ incorporation. The following week, Oct. 8-14, will focus on posts celebrating the museum’s board members, with an in-person event scheduled to take place Oct. 11, from 5-6:30 p.m, at the museum. That event will allow residents to meet the museum’s board members and learn about past and present board members.

During the week of Oct. 15-23, the museum will have promotional displays about the Union Pacific Railroad at the museum. The Golden Spike Monument art piece, which celebrates the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad will be displayed Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Community Fine Arts Center. Rock Springs is one of the nine “Whistle Stop” locations for the piece, which aims to educate people about the story behind the workers who built the railroad. The Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs will also host a month-long exhibit focused on western expansion starting Oct. 2 and will run through the month.

The museum will round out the month being part of the long-running Downtown Rock Springs Halloween Stroll, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28.

In November, the museum will host an event celebrating the anniversary of the election of the first mayor of Rock Springs, which takes place Nov. 13, from 4-6 p.m. at the museum.

Residents visit the Rock Springs Historical Museum during the annual Downtown Rock Springs Halloween Stroll. Courtesy photo

Sweetwater County Historical Museum

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River will host several events focused on the Day of the Dead celebration from Mexico.

On Oct. 3, the museum will open its ofrenda exhibit, which highlights the offerings set out for the deceased during the Day of the Dead. The museum also plans to take part in the Downtown Green River Street Fair Oct. 7 and host a National Fossil Day event Oct. 11.

Attention returns to Day of the Dead Oct. 21, when the museum hosts its Day of the Dead celebration. The event features Danza, Corazon, Y Cultura, a local Mexican folk-dance group, along with activities and refreshments to celebrate the museum’s exhibit.

The museum also plans to participate in the Glow in the Dark Halloween Parade in Downtown Green River Oct. 27 and be a trick or treating stop for children Oct. 31.