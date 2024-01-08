Music for Vets Breaks 2023 Record

GREEN RIVER – It was another banner year for the Music for Vets fundraiser.

The event tallies revealed the benefit concert raised $65,471.15, an amount that breaks the 2023 record.

“I am happy to report this we exceeded last year by $2,000.08,” Tom Niemiec told SweetwaterNOW through a Facebook message.

Saturday’s event was the 10th Music for Vets concert hosted to raise money for the local veterans relief fund. The fund provides grant awards to veterans who experience a financial hardship. The fund has been utilized for medical expenses, including the construction of wheelchair ramps at veterans’ homes and one instance where a veteran’s CPAP machine was replaced following their original machine being recalled and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs refusing to fund a replacement. Niemiec also said the fund is used to help vets traveling through the area and need assistance.

The concert was standing room only at the Expedition Island Pavilion and attracted 75 sponsors, another increase over the 2023 event.