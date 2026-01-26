Music Teacher Lamb-Costantino Nominated for LifeChanger Award

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs educator has been nominated for a national award after an anonymous nomination highlighted his commitment to students.

Stagecoach Elementary Music Teacher Weston Lamb-Costantino was recently nominated for the National Life Group’s 2025-2026 LifeChanger of the Year Award, which recognizes and rewards K-12 educators and school district employees who make a difference in their students’ lives.

“In Mr. Lamb-Costantino’s classroom, he focuses on creating a positive environment by building strong relationships with his students and showing them that they are valued and respected. He takes the time to learn their names, interests, and unique strengths, which helps foster trust and connection. He sets clear expectations through consistent rules and routines so students feel safe and know what to expect each day,” the nominator said.

According to the district, Lamb-Costantino celebrates effort and progress by using strategies to help motivate students and recognize their growth. He models positivity in his behavior by staying calm, enthusiastic and solution oriented, even if challenges arise. He also encourages students to collaborate through partner and group activities. He is a four-time SCSD No. 1 Teacher of the Year recipient.

The grand prize winner will receive $20,000 to be shared with their school and district, while four grand prize finalists will receive $5,000 to share. The 10 LifeChanger Award winners receive $3,000 to share, with the Spirit Award and Spotlight Award winners each receiving $5,000 to share with their district.