Mustang Women’s Soccer Players Earn All-Region Honors Following Season

ROCK SPRINGS — Postseason accolades are a pretty good sign that your team had a strong and competitive year.

After finishing the women’s soccer season 13-7-1, including 7-3-1 in the conference and 8-3 at home, the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs brought home some impressive individual hardware.

The Mustangs placed five players on the Region IX all-conference 1st team, and another player on the all-conference second team.

Markell Freeman made the first team at goalkeeper, and she was also named the Region IX Freshman of the Year.

Defenders MaKayla Barnes and Jaclyn Edwards, midfielder Emma Barnes and forward Maylee Thompson were all named to the first team, while defender Kaitlyn Pryor made the second team.

Head coach Jeff Atkinson also received the Region IX Coach of the Year award following postseason voting.