Mustangs Crown Eight All-Americans; Take First Place Heading into Semifinals

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — After completing the first day of the 2023 NJCAA Wrestling Championships, it’s the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs on top in the standings. Western crowned eight All-Americans in the process and have an thrilling second day ahead of them.

The top eight wrestlers in each weight division earn All-American honors. For the Mustangs, it was Bridger Ricks (125), Cody Phelps (133), Joseph Mecham (141), Chris Lopez (149), Jayden Luttrell (157), Christian Smoot (174), Darion Johnson (184) and Talmage Carman (197) earning All-American status.

Saturday will put out the best of the best on the mat in the championship semifinals in the morning. Western’s Cody Phelps (133), Jayden Luttrell (157), Christian Smoot (174) and Darion Johnson (184) made it through to the championship semifinals. Should they win, they will move on to the championship matches on Saturday night.

WWCC Wrestling Coverage is made possible by:

The rest of the team will compete in the consolation bracket. Bridger Ricks (125), Joseph Mecham (133), Chris Lopez (149) and Talmage Carman (197) will each be eyeing to take home third place in the consolation bracket.

The Mustangs currently sit first with 89.5 team points, ahead of Pratt with 84.5 and Iowa Western with 68.

The Mustangs go into Saturday as the team with the most wrestlers left in the tournament. With that, the team stands a good chance of winning their first team national title if all goes to plan.

Follow along for our live coverage from Council Bluffs, Iowa beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.