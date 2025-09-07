Mustangs’ Defense, Balanced Attack Push Past Tigers 28-6

CASPER, Wyo. — Third-ranked Natrona County used a pair of first-half interceptions and a steady ground game to pull away from Rock Springs, earning a 28-6 victory Friday night in 4A football action.

The Mustangs (2-0) jumped ahead midway through the first quarter when they intercepted a Tigers pass and returned it for a touchdown with 5:31 left, taking a 7-0 lead after the extra point. Rock Springs answered quickly as Cason Cahill broke free for a rushing touchdown, but the point-after attempt was no good, leaving the Tigers trailing 7-6.

Natrona’s defense struck again in the second quarter, picking off Rock Springs with 10:27 remaining. That takeaway set up a touchdown pass that extended the lead to 14-6. The Mustangs found the end zone again with five minutes left in the half, building a 21-6 advantage they carried into the locker room.

The third quarter turned into a defensive battle, highlighted by a Rock Springs fumble recovery at the 8:30 mark. But Natrona iced the game in the fourth when Cooper Cox scored on a short touchdown run with 11:07 remaining, pushing the final margin to 28-6.

Rock Springs (0-2) was led by quarterback Cahill, who finished 6 of 9 for 45 yards through the air and scored the team’s lone touchdown on the ground. On the ground, the Tigers leaned on Praytor with six carries for 65 yards, while Boston James added 59 yards on 18 attempts and Jernee Padilla chipped in seven yards.

Natrona’s balanced attack featured Brodey Wilcox rushing 15 times for 63 yards and a score. Kanai Olsen completed 10 of 17 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns while adding 44 rushing yards. Cox contributed a one-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.

The Mustangs will look to continue their hot start next week, while Rock Springs aims to bounce back in search of its first win of the season.