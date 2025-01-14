Mustangs Dominate to Claim 2025 NJCAA Coaches Dual Title

MIAMI, OKLA. — The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs secured their place at the pinnacle of junior college wrestling by winning the 2025 NJCAA Coaches Dual title. The victory solidifies the Mustangs’ dominance as they continue their season as reigning back-to-back national champions.

The Mustangs showcased their depth and talent throughout the competition, culminating in a decisive 28-10 victory over Clackamas Community College in the championship match. Their triumph was built on a combination of skill, resilience, and consistency across weight classes.

Pool Matches: A Flawless Start

The Mustangs entered the tournament as favorites and wasted no time asserting their dominance. In the opening pool round, they defeated Carl Albert State 47-3. Highlights included Sefton Douglass securing a fall at 2:03 in the 125-pound bout and Dmitri Alarcon pinning his opponent in just 29 seconds at 141 pounds.

Their second pool match ended in a commanding 39-9 win over Trinidad State. The Mustangs notched technical falls from Isaiah Rubio and Kolton Malone, while Kort Wilkinson and Ian Dickinson added emphatic wins with a fall and major decision, respectively.

In the third round, Western Wyoming continued its streak, defeating Southeast Community College 29-6. Alarcon led the team with a hard-fought 5-3 decision, while Douglass, Banks Love, and Dmarian Lopez earned bonus points for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs closed out pool play with a dominant 53-0 sweep of Southwestern Oregon Community College, cementing their place in the championship bracket. The team secured three wins by forfeit and seven bonus-point victories, including falls from Maclaine Percivel, Sam May, and Alarcon.

Championship Bracket: Unstoppable Momentum

The championship bracket brought tougher opponents, but the Mustangs maintained their composure. In the quarterfinal, they defeated Northwest College 44-6. Douglass, Hixon Canto, May, and Love each delivered falls.

The semifinal against Northeast Oklahoma was another statement win, as the Mustangs rolled to a 44-5 victory. Douglass, May, Love, and Lopez once again delivered standout performances, each earning pins with May’s coming in at just 34 seconds. Douglass’ first-period fall at 125 pounds set the tone for the match.

Finals: A Commanding Finish

The final against Clackamas Community College was a showcase of determination and grit. The Mustangs took an early lead with Douglass’s narrow 9-8 decision at 125 pounds and Rubio’s decisive fall at 2:29 in the 133-pound match. While Clackamas claimed victories at 141 and 149 pounds, Western Wyoming answered back with critical wins from Hixon Canto (4-3 decision at 157 pounds) and Banks Norby (11-3 major decision at 165 pounds).

The pivotal moment came at 184 pounds, where Banks Love secured a dramatic 9-8 decision to swing momentum in favor of the Mustangs. Ian Dickinson and Dmarian Lopez closed out the match with a forfeit victory and a commanding 7-0 decision, respectively.

A Legacy of Excellence

The 2025 NJCAA Coaches Dual title is a testament to the Mustangs’ program strength and the leadership of their coaching staff. The team’s consistent performance across weight classes underscores their depth and preparation, making them a formidable force in junior college wrestling as they aim for a three-peat

As back-to-back national champions, the Mustangs have set the bar high for the rest of the NJCAA field. Their latest victory not only reinforces their reputation but also cements their legacy as one of the premier wrestling programs in the nation.