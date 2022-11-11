Mustangs Honor Wrestlers Who Survived Grizzly Bear Attack

Brotherhood is at the heart of what makes up a wrestling team. It also happens to be at the heart of one of the most recent inspiring stories that made national headlines.

Northwest College wrestlers Kendell Cummings and Brady Lowry along with Orrin Jackson and Gus Harrison were shed hunting near Cody, WY in mid-October. Out of nowhere, a grizzly bear rushed Lowry, who instantly was in a fight for his life.

Cummings immediately took action, screaming at the bear and hitting it. After pulling the bear’s ears, it turned its attention and brutally attacked him, leaving him with major injuries. Lowry managed to find cell phone service to call 911 while Jackson and Harrison helped carry Cummings off the mountain.

On Thursday night, the Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team honored the four wrestlers who survived the encounter with a month ago.

“It’s a testament to the power of team, brotherhood, and courage directly in the face of extreme danger,” the Mustangs wrestling team stated. “Thank you Kendell, Brady, Gus and Orrin for the everlasting example of what courage and brotherhood look like.”