Mustangs’ Johnson Earns Trip to Championship Match

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) wrestler Darion Johnson earned his way to the championship round of the 2023 NJCAA Wrestling Championships.

Johnson won his semifinals match against NIACC’s Ein Carlos in an 8-6 decision. The 184 title will be wrestled tonight between Johnson and Jameel Coles of Northwest Kansas Tech. The championship round will take place at 6 p.m. MST.

WWCC Wrestling Coverage is made possible by: Advertisement - Story continues below...

Western went into Saturday’s third session of the tournament with seven All-Americans. Cody Phelps (133) battled his way to the consolation championship match where he won, earning third place. Also making it to the consolation championship matches were Bridger Ricks (125), Joseph Mecham (133), Chris Lopez (149) and Christian Smoot (174) who lost, but took fourth place in their respective weight divisions. Jaden Luttrell (157) took fifth place and Talmage Carman (197) took sixth place.

The Mustangs remain first in the team standings with 134 points. Pratt trails behind in second place with 112.5 points and Iowa Western in third with 98.5 points.