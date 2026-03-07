Mustangs Lead Team Race After Strong First Day at NJCAA Wrestling Championships

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Western Wyoming Community College positioned itself for a strong finish Friday at the NJCAA Wrestling Championships, sending seven wrestlers to the semifinals and taking the team lead after the opening day of competition.

The Mustangs sit in first place with 136.5 points. Indian Hills is second with 125.5 points and Clackamas is third with 101.5.

Western Wyoming advanced seven wrestlers to the semifinal round, beginning with Stockton Allen at 125 pounds. The second seed received a bye and won his first three matches by fall, each in less than a minute. Allen will face Colt Collett of Cowley in the semifinals.

At 133 pounds, Zach Marrero also advanced to the semifinals and will face Amantee Mills of Andrew. Marrero, the second seed, won his first two matches by fall, then recorded a 16-1 technical fall over Owen Kulb of Camden County in the round of 16. He followed that with a pin in 1:35 against Logan Crawford of Northeastern Oklahoma in the quarterfinals.

Dmitri Alarcon reached the semifinals at 141 pounds and will meet defending national champion Gavyn Whitehead of Indian Hills. The fourth-seeded Alarcon opened with a fall, then earned a 7-5 decision to reach the quarterfinals. He advanced with a 16-13 sudden victory over Parker Ballantyne of North Idaho.

At 149 pounds, Green River’s Tommy Dalton advanced to the semifinals as the top seed and will face Kyler Tabor of Labette. Dalton opened with a fall after receiving a bye and followed with two technical falls. He has scored 41 points in the tournament while allowing just one.

Banks Norby also advanced to the semifinals at 165 pounds. The fourth seed received a bye before recording two pins to reach the quarterfinals. Norby then earned a 7-6 decision over Alden Cohen of Harper, securing the win with a third-period takedown and holding off a late rally. He will face 16th-seeded Tom Stoll of Northeastern Junior College in the semifinals.

At 184 pounds, third-seeded Banks Love reached the semifinals and will face second-seeded Asadbek Fayzullaev of Northwest. Love opened with a bye before recording a fall, a technical fall and a major decision. He has scored 50 points in three matches while allowing 15.

Trevyn Gates rounded out the semifinalists at 197 pounds. The fourth seed has won four matches, including two technical falls, and earned a 17-2 technical fall in the quarterfinals. Gates will face top-seeded Samuel Montoya of Southeast Nebraska in the semifinals.

Western Wyoming also has two wrestlers still competing in the consolation bracket.

Hixon Canto, the third seed at 157 pounds, reached the quarterfinals before falling to sixth-seeded Colton Tucker of North Idaho 8-5 in overtime after a late takedown. Canto responded with a decision win in the consolation bracket and remains in contention for third place.

At 174 pounds, Francisco Ayala advanced to the quarterfinals but dropped an 8-3 decision to Damarcus Powe of Iowa Central. Ayala won his first consolation match and also remains in the bracket with a chance to place as high as third.

At heavyweight, Kort Wilkinson saw his tournament end Friday. Wilkinson lost a 3-2 decision in double overtime to Cito Tuttle of Rochester in the round of 16, one point shy of the quarterfinals. He rebounded with two wins in the consolation bracket before falling to Naasir Edmonds 5-0, ending his season.

Semifinal matches and placement rounds will continue Saturday as Western Wyoming attempts to maintain its lead in the team standings at the national tournament.