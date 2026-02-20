Mustangs Set to Host Plains District Championships with Nationals in Sight

Mustangs Set to Host Plains District Championships with Nationals in Sight

Kort Wilkinson. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS — The third-ranked Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team will have a chance to defend its home mat this weekend.

The Mustangs are set to host the Plains District Championships on Saturday at 10 a.m., bringing some of the top NJCAA programs in the region to Rock Springs. The event serves as a qualifier for the NJCAA National Championships, with wrestlers looking to punch their tickets to nationals.

Western enters the postseason ranked third in the NJCAA and is seeking another Plains District title to secure its path to the national tournament. Wrestling on its home mats could provide a boost for the Mustangs as they look to build on last season’s third-place finish at nationals and pursue a return to the top after winning back-to-back national championships.

According to Western athletic director Lu Sweet, wrestling is expected to run until approximately 4 p.m. Two mats will be set up to accommodate the full day of competition.

