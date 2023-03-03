Mustangs Sit in Third Heading into Quarterfinals Round

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The first session of the 2022 NJCAA Wrestling Championships saw plenty of action and the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs currently sit in third place.

Cody Phelps (133), Joseph Mecham (141), Jayden Luttrell (157), Christian Smoot (174) and Darion Johnson (184) are one victory away from seeing their way through to Saturday’s semifinals round. The five wrestlers will wrestle the quarterfinals round tonight.

Four other Western wrestlers, Bridger Ricks (125), Chris Lopez (149), Holden Andrews (165), Talmage Carman (197) have each only lost one match and will compete in the second and third rounds of the consolation bracket this evening.

Western’s current third place spot is one point behind second and seven points behind first place. The team has had nine pins and nine out of ten wrestlers remain in the competition.

Western will wrestle the championship quarterfinals and second and third consolation rounds tonight at 4:45 p.m. You can follow along or watch the wrestling live on Flo Wrestling.

Below are full results from the first session.

125 – Bridger Ricks

Cruz Aguilar (Niacc) DEC Bridger Ricks (Western Wyoming), 7-4

Bridger Ricks (Western Wyoming) F Zayne Brown (Itasca), 2:42

Bridger Ricks (Western Wyoming) DEC Kaden Karns (Ellsworth), 10-4

133 – Cody Phelps

Cody Phelps (Western Wyoming) DEC Aidan O`Dell (Cowley College), 8-3

Cody Phelps (Western Wyoming) F Christian Kirchner (Northland), 5:37

141 – Joseph Mecham

Joseph Mecham (Western Wyoming) MD Angel Castillo (Union), 10-1

Joseph Mecham (Western Wyoming) MD Jake Thompson (Rochester), 12-1

149 – Chris Lopez

Chris Lopez (Western Wyoming) F Nate Young (Mott), 1:25

Kris Ketchum (Nassau) DEC Chris Lopez (Western Wyoming), 6-5

Chris Lopez (Western Wyoming) F Blake Thomsen (Iowa Western), 4:29

157 – Jayden Luttrell

Jayden Luttrell (Western Wyoming) F Timothy Thurman (Northland), 1:23

Jayden Luttrell (Western Wyoming) F Taedon Nichols (Ridgewater), 0:50

165 – Holden Andrews

Holden Andrews (Western Wyoming) BYE

Cole Price (Iowa Western) F Holden Andrews (Western Wyoming), 0:48

Holden Andrews (Western Wyoming) F Isaiah Toomey (Southwestern Oregon), 4:37

174 – Christian Smoot

Christian Smoot (Western Wyoming) F Ethan Miller (North Idaho), 1:45

Christian Smoot (Western Wyoming) DEC Joseph Teguia (Camden County), 6-2

184 – Darion Johnson

Darion Johnson (Western Wyoming) MD Giovanni Jackson (Harper), 9-1

Darion Johnson (Western Wyoming) TF Alex Christy (Jamestown), 16-0

197 – Talmage Carman

Talmage Carman (Western Wyoming) DEC Zavione Willis (Iowa Lakes), 8-2

John Lovett (Iowa Central) DEC Talmage Carman (Western Wyoming), 2-0

Talmage Carman (Western Wyoming) F Isaiah Lee (Nassau), 3:31

285 – Matthew Boone

Connor Bleymeyer (Itasca) F Matthew Boone (Western Wyoming), 5:43

Ronald Krewer (Triton) DEC Matthew Boone (Western Wyoming), 3-1