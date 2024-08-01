Myron W. Gunyan (October 9, 1950 – July 28, 2024)

Myron W. Gunyan, 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a life long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Myron died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on Monday, October 9, 1950 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Ronald Leon Gunyan and Rosetta L. Manlove.

Myron attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He received his Associates Degree from Western Wyoming Community College.

He worked at Stauffer Chemical/ OCI for over 30 years and retired as a Mine Maintenance Supervisor. Myron was hardworking and was dedicated to his job. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping. Playing guitars with his brothers. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and his four legged furry pets.

Survivors include his one son, Myron Gunyan and wife Abbie of Rock Springs, Wyoming ; four daughters, Tori Gunyan and companion Joe Zatilla of Colorado; Nica Gunyan of Utah; Piper Waltman of Nevada; Lynsey Dixon of Alaska; two brothers. Richard Gunyan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Mike Gunyan and wife Peggy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four sisters, Fran Jennings and husband Floyd of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Bernie Boyak of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Sharon Gunyan of Casper, Wyoming; Lily Dominguez and her husband Javier of Belin, New Mexico; several cousins; nieces; nephews; 11 grandchildren and lifelong friends, Linda Gunyan of Colorado; Shanie Pettengill of Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Leon and Rosetta L. Gunyan; three brothers, Wayne Gunyan: Ronald Gunyan; Gerald Gunyan: two sisters-in-law, Barb Gunyan; Ann Gunyan.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Myron’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming or Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2024 at the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24 Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.