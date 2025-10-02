N Street Bridge on Track for Halloween Completion Date

Construction continues on the N Street Bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the bridge is on track to make its Oct. 31 completion date. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — The N Street Bridge in Rock Springs is on schedule for its Oct. 31 completion date as workers now focus on the roadway in front of nearby residences.

Stephanie Harsha, the Wyoming Department of Transportation public relations specialist for District 3 said the bridge deck has been poured and the contractor hopes to start paving road sections around the bridge by the end of next week.

“The project is on track to be done by the end of month,” she said.

The bridge has been closed since June 19 and crosses the Bitter Creek near the Rock Springs Civic Center. The project focused on the complete reconstruction of the bridge. The old bridge had deteriorated to a point where exposed rebar could be seen amid deep potholes in the deck.

The total project called for the dismantling and rebuilding of the bridge, along with work on the surrounding pavement, sidewalks, curb, and gutters.

The project was awarded to DeBernardi Construction Dec. 19, 2024