N Street Bridge to Close Thursday for Construction

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and DeBernardi Construction Company will close access to the N Street Bridge over the Bitter Creek near the Rock Springs Civic Center starting Thursday, to remove the old bridge and begin construction on a new bridge.

Beginning Wednesday, crews will be in the area setting up vibration monitoring equipment. Once the vibration monitoring is in place, crews will work on dismantling the old bridge. Crews will cut the deck into removable pieces and then remove the girders. The bridge construction will be completed first, and then crews will work on the surrounding pavement and roadwork.

Traffic will be detoured around the project, and crews will maintain access to local residential areas. During construction, travelers will not have access to the bridge. Those wishing to access the Civic Center will have to do so by way of Pilot Butte Ave.

The scope of work will include rebuilding the bridge, sidewalk/curb and gutter, asphalt paving and traffic control work. The project was awarded to DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc. Dec. 19, 2024 and the completion date for the project is set for Oct. 31, though unpredictable weather and other variables may cause last-minute changes to those plans.