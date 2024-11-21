Nadine Johnson (December 10, 1948 – November 14, 2024)

Nadine Johnson, 75, passed away with her family by her side, Thursday, November 14, 2024 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River. She was a five year resident of Green River and former resident of Rock Springs and South Dakota.

Nadine was born December 10, 1948 in Provo, Utah; she was the daughter of Elmo Bert Johnson and Thelma Atwood.

She attended schools in Provo, Utah and was a 1967 graduate of Provo High School. She attended Snow College.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Nadine married Lyle Willson November 7, 1969 in Manti, Utah. He preceded her in death January 8, 2020.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nadine enjoyed arts and crafts she loved painting and drawing but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include three sons, Shawn Willson of Rock Springs, Kelly Willson and wife Dawn of Rock Springs, and Michael Willson and wife Melissa of Clearfield, Utah; two daughters, Renee Willson and companion Kevin Chidester of Kearns, Utah, and LeAnn Lamb of Huron, South Dakota; 15 grandchildren, Melissa McBride, Tanisha Willson, Cody Edwards and wife Ryann, Caela Edwards, Austin Blanchard and wife Jordan, Keylee Trafton and husband Sam, Ashlee Willson and fiancé Ryan Denton, Cassee Willson and companion Colby Klinginsmith, Saydee Stainbrook and husband Jesse, Kayden Willson, Kaelyn Willson, McKenley Willson, Carley Willson, Adrian Willison and Ethan Willson; five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Kevin Willson; two brothers, Lynn Johnson, and Elmo Bert Johnson.

Cremation will take place. No services will be conducted at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.