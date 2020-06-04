Nadine Nannett McGuire (May 5, 1961 – May 27, 2020)

Nadine Nannett McGuire, 59, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. She had been a longtime resident of Rock Springs.

She was born on May 5, 1961, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Jack Kaumo and Jean Wilkinson Kaumo.

Nadine attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She married James McGuire on November 25, 1978, in Rock Springs and he preceded her in death on December 23, 2006.

She married Randy Gunderson on June 6, 2009, in Grand Junction, Colorado, and he preceded her in death on November 1, 2018.

Nadine was employed by the City of Rock Springs for 13 years and she worked at the White Mountain Golf Course as a grounds keeper.

She loved going for rides on the Harley, rock hunting, camping, pitching horseshoes and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her father and step-mom Jack and Michaela Kaumo of Rock Springs; two daughters Erin McGuire Black of Glenrock, Wyoming, and Leslie McGuire of Casper, Wyoming; two brothers Jack A. Kaumo of New York, Jack S. Alexander of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and one sister Terri Crnich of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six grandchildren Annabelle McGuire, Richard Black, Jude McGuire, Xander Black, Bailey McGuire, and Kallista Black; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Jean Kaumo and her husband James McGuire; her paternal grandparents August and Dorothy Kaumo and Nellie Bruner.

Following cremation, graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 11 am July 2, 2020, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com