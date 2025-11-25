Nan Hardman (January 17, 1944 – November 22, 2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce Nan Hardman passed away peacefully in Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County at 5:45 on the morning of Nov. 22, 2025. Her family was present before she passed, and were present after she was ready to her beloved family on the other side. She was greeted in Heaven by her beloved niece Joann, sister Ginna, brother Mickey, father Pearl and mother Helen.

Nan was born in Missouri but moved to Rock Springs at a very young age and made Rock Springs her lifetime home.

Nan graduated from Rock Springs Junior High in 1961.

Nan was one of a kind and made her mark on anyone who was blessed enough to know her. She valued family above all else. She would move mountains for family without question and would be happy to do so.

Nan collected angel figurines, and porcelain dolls and kept them close to her because she had family members in mind while collecting her angels. She enjoyed having them watch over her and keeping her and her family safe.

She was baptized in the Episcopal Church and valued her faith and her relationship with God.

She enjoyed putting puzzles together with her family and then would glue them, and hang them as art for all to see. She also enjoyed taking care of house plants, hanging out with her puppy dog and cooking for her family. Nan was very selfless and made sure she was available for family when needed, always.

Nan is survived in death by her children Mickey Fisher, Margaret Fisher, Jimmy Hardman, Spring Hardman and Gerald Hardman. She also had 21 Grandbabies, and 28 Great grandbabies, and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place, there will be a private family Celebration of Life at a later date.

