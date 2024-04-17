Nance and the Pelicans Face Kings For Playoff Spot

Larry Nance Jr. when he was with UW. Courtesy photo from gowyo.com

NEW ORLEANS – Former University of Wyoming star Larry Nance Jr. and the New Orleans Pelicans face the Sacramento Kings in an elimination game Friday at 7:30 p.m. The winner of the game faces the Oklahoma City Thunder next week for the NBA Playoffs while the loser’s playoff run will end.

The Pelicans had a chance to punch their ticket to Oklahoma City last night against the Los Angeles Lakers but they fell 110-106. Nance had a solid game despite some online criticism, tallying 10 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists against the team that drafted him out of Wyoming.

The former Poke will likely have an increased role in the elimination game Friday due to a hamstring injury the Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson suffered during the Lakers game.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. An MRI taken this morning confirmed the injury. Williamson will be re-examined in approximately two weeks. pic.twitter.com/efY3f2Kq0X — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 17, 2024

Nance and his team hope to bounce back to face the Thunder.

As for Oklahoma City, its NBA G League team recently claimed a championship this year. University of Wyoming record holder Hunter Moldonado was a part of the championship-winning OKC Blue.

Maldonado averaged 11.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in his rookie campaign.