Nancy Ann (Sinclair) Groutage ( May 28, 1947 - October 15, 2025)

Nancy Ann (Sinclair) Groutage, 78, passed away on October 15, 2025, at home in Neenah, Wisconsin, after a short illness. She was with her cherished husband of 58 years, Dale, when she died in the early morning just before sunrise.

Nancy was born on May 28, 1947, in Cheyenne, to Fred and Marion (Johnson) Sinclair. As a child and teen, she lived throughout Wyoming, including Cheyenne, Casper, and Lander. She graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School (FCVHS) in 1965. Nancy later attended the University of Wyoming, where she met her future husband, Dale, on a blind date. They were married on a snowy December day in Lander, beginning a lifelong adventure together. Their early years were spent in Southern California, where Nancy attended Chaffey College and earned her Associate of Arts degree.

Early in Dale’s career, they moved to Monterey, California. Excited to start a family, Nancy and Dale were told by physicians that she would not likely become pregnant. They were blessed to adopt their first child, Phillip, in 1971. Shortly after moving to San Diego, they were happily surprised to learn that Nancy was expecting. Their daughter, Daleanna, was born in 1972, followed by their son, Lane, in 1977.

In 1980, the family moved to Laramie, while Dale completed his Ph.D. at the University of Wyoming. During that time, Nancy worked at the University, supporting student activity organizations. She was the pillar that held the family together during a very busy, but rewarding time in their lives.

After Dale finished his education, the family moved back to California, settling in Escondido, and later in Poulsbo, Washington, where all three children graduated from high school. As always, Nancy remained the rock of the family—steadfastly supporting her husband and children.

In California, she began working in the cosmetics industry with Estée Lauder, her favorite makeup line. Anyone who knew Nancy knew she never left home without her makeup. Even in her final days, she made sure to wear her signature red lipstick.

When Dale retired, Nancy wanted to return to Wyoming. They settled once again in her beloved hometown of Lander, where she worked for the Fremont County School District as a paraeducator in the after-school “Lights On” program. She touched countless young lives, offering encouragement and compassion to children who needed someone like her to help them along their way. Her mother, a teacher, was the inspiration for Nancy’s own devotion to helping children.

Nancy and Dale eventually followed their son Lane to Neenah, Wisconsin. During this time, Nancy continued to travel the world, visiting much of Europe, the Caribbean, and New York City. She especially loved New York—its restaurants, its energy, and, of course, Saks Fifth Avenue, where she loved visiting the cosmetic counters.

Proud of her Swedish and Scots-Irish heritage, Nancy embodied both strength and warmth. She was kind-hearted and generous with her compliments as she had the ultimate “gift of gab.” Relationships were the cornerstone of her life. Endlessly curious about others, she loved long phone conversations and, later, daily text messages with friends and family. She was affectionately known by many nicknames, including “Good Times Coordinator” and “Lander Lip.” She was a regular at her high school reunions and cherished every opportunity to reconnect. Nancy took great pride in doing all things with excellence and integrity, values she instilled in her children. She believed deeply in their potential and held them to high standards, guided by love and insight. Intelligent and perceptive, she could “read the room” and discern sincerity and authenticity in those around her.

Throughout her life, Nancy adored her cats. Her beloved kitty, Isabelle, stayed faithfully by her side in her final weeks. In her last days, she often spoke lovingly about her pets who had passed before her, comforted by the thought that she would see them again.

Nancy enjoyed many hobbies in her life—water aerobics, sewing, book clubs, paper crafts, and teaching makeup classes. Her impeccable penmanship was legendary. She was also a huge fan of football and followed the University of Wyoming Cowboys, the Seattle Seahawks, and later the Green Bay Packers. She could name players, stats, and rankings, proudly following Wyoming athletes into the NFL.

Nancy’s Latter-day Saint faith was a steady foundation throughout her life. She loved her Lord and Savior deeply and believed in the power of daily prayer—always including her family and their many pets in these prayers. Her faith also inspired her compassionate support for the LGBTQ community.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Dale; her children, Phillip, Daleanna (Steve), and Lane (Kostya); and her grandchildren, Nathan, Anson, and Merritt. She is also remembered fondly by the many lifelong friends who continue to reach out to her family and provide comfort in this time of need.

The Memorial Service for Nancy will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Kessler Fahrenkrug Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial Street, Neenah, Wisconsin 54956. A Time of Gathering will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

She was deeply loved and touched many lives with her laughter, sincerity, candor, and kindness. Nancy lived authentically and left this world with no regrets. For her, life was not about the destination or even the journey—it was about the companionship along the way.