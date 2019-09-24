Nancy Eklund’s Lasting Legacy Will Be Honored as GRHS Hall of Fame Inductee

SweetwaterNOW congratulates the Class of 2019 Green River High School Hall of Fame inductees. We will feature each inductee throughout the week leading up the banquet this weekend.

Nancy Eklund

Nancy Eklund’s contributions to Sweetwater County School District #2 and the Green River Community will forever be remembered as one of the greatest legacies in history.

From 1975 to her retirement in 2017, Nancy served as a Health, Physical Education and Special Education teacher, varsity and middle school coach.

She graduated from the St. Cloud State University in Minnesota with a Bachelor’s Degrees in Physical and Special Education. Later she earned a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood/Special Education.

Her long list of accomplishments include: a National Teacher Hall of Fame nomination in 2002; Distinguished Alumni Award at St. Cloud State in 1997; the Disney Salutes the Teacher of the Year Award honoree in 1996; and a member of the Governor’s Council on Sports and Physical Fitness where she teamed with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Governor Mike Sullivan to design fitness strategies for Wyoming youth from 1993-1995.

Sadly, Nancy passed away peacefully at her home on August 31, 2019 after living in Green River for 47 years. She was married to her husband, Byron, in August of 1984, and they have two children: son, Chip, and daughter Lauren.