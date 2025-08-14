Nancy Gail Bowers (March 27, 1962 – August 12, 2025)

Nancy Gail Bowers, 63, passed away on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was born on March 27, 1962 in Fairbanks, Alaska. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Gloria Bowers. Nancy graduated from Rock Springs high school and went on to graduate from Whitman College with a bachelors degree in Economics. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Nancy enjoyed her time writing, quilting, and spending time with her cats. She also had a passion for teaching Sunday school.

Survivors include her brother Randy Bowers and wife Rita as well as four nephews David, Robbie, Joshua, and Jonathan; and two nieces Maya and Sheala.

She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, Kenneth and Gloria, as well as her brother, David Bowers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.