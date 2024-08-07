Nancy Hines (August 28, 1956 – August 4, 2024)

Nancy Hines, 67, passed away at her home Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Casper, Wyoming. She died following a sudden illness.

Nancy was born Aug. 28, 1956, in Louisville, Kentucky; the daughter of Robert Hines and Wilma Ezekiel.

She attended schools in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nancy was a member of Green River Bible Baptist Church.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family; reading her Bible; traveling; shopping; playing bingo; word search puzzles; watching television, loved eating and enjoying a Coca-Cola; animals and listening to music.

Survivors include two daughters, Wilma Hines of Green River, Wyoming; Valerie Hines; four brothers, Grover Leon Ezekiel; Richard Lee Durban; Herman Ray Durban; Paul Hogan Jr.; one sister, Sheila Hines; one granddaughter, Fay Alexis Walther.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hines and Wilma Ezekiel.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Nancy’s memory to Green River Bible Baptist Church, 800 Homestead Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at Green River Bible Baptist Church, 800 Homestead Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church 30 minutes prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.