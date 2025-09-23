Nancy Lee Friel Hickerson (July 29, 1936 – September 20, 2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announced the peaceful passing of Nancy Lee Friel Hickerson, 89 a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend on September 20, 2025, in Casper. She was a resident of Casper for the past seven years and a former resident of Rock Springs.

Nancy Lee was born on July 29, 1936, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Milton Blair Friel and Eva Virginia Dominiski Friel. She attended Rock Springs High School and graduated in 1954. After being awarded a scholarship to Holy Cross Hospital School of Nursing, Nancy briefly moved to Salt Lake City, where she earned her nursing degree. Always a trailblazer, Nancy also helped lead her nursing school basketball team to championship titles in 1955 and 1956.

Upon graduation, Nancy returned to Rock Springs where she reconnected with her former classmate, Larry Hickerson, at a dance. They wed September 6, 1958, and continued to enjoy music and dance throughout their marriage – often in the middle of the kitchen floor.

Nancy also began working at Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County, where she stayed for many years. She held several positions including bedside nurse, surgical and medical nurse, nurse house supervisor, director of miners clinic, director of employee health and infection control, and a front-line educator for nurses and nurses’ aides in training. As a proud coal miner’s daughter, The Miners Clinic, which she helped start, was especially dear to her heart.

Nancy also worked as a nurse for long-time Rock Springs physician, Dr. Ludwig Prych. Many Rock Springs residents have reported to Nancy’s children that if they had to get a shot, they hoped it would be from Nurse Nancy.

Community and service were close to Nancy’s heart. She was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrow’s Church, where she was one of the first women to be named a Eucharistic Minister. Additionally, Nancy was an engaged member of Saint Christopher’s Circle and the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO) – a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women’s educational aspirations. She also volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program, Memorial Hospital, and the Senior Citizen’s Center.

In her free time, Nancy was known to enjoy lively games of bridge and cherished the many friendships she cultivated in various bridge clubs. She found joy in outdoor activities, reading, music, travelling, and was an avid attendee of theater, arts, and sporting events. Above all, Nancy loved spending time with her family, whom she adored – especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, Steven Hickerson and his wife Sandy of Rock Springs; four daughters, Cheryl Mackey and her husband Mike of Casper, Nancy Harns and her husband Bill of Casper, Ruth Hickerson of Denver, and Cathy Montgomery and her husband Paul of Lansing, Kansas; twelve grandchildren: Joel, Lenee, Larry, Eva, Ryan, Lauren, Jared, Lee, Kimberly, Chris, Colten and Demarin; 25 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Larry Hickerson; her parents Milton and Eva Dominiski Friel; and two brothers, Hugh Friel and Milton Friel.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Nursing Program at Western Wyoming Community College. These can be sent in memory of Nancy L Hickerson to the Community Relations Department, Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs WY 82901.

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Rosary will be recited at 4:00 PM Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at the Vase Funeral Chapels. Graveside Services and Interment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.

Nancy’s warm spirit touched the lives of many and her legacy of love and service lives on and her family and community. Friends and family are invited to leave condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com