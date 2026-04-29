Nancy Lorraine Cross (March 26, 1952 – April 24, 2026)

Nancy Lorraine Cross, 74, of Fremont, California passed away peacefully on April 24, 2026 at her home with her Husband by her side in Fremont, California.

One of Nancy’s happiest and memorable times was at her wedding May 23, 2000.

Another proud moment for Nancy was, while working with Pacific, Gas & Electric, she helped launch and train employees on the use of a new device called the desktop computer. Nancy and her team would computerize many records with successful modernization at the time.

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Nancy was born on March 26, 1952 in Corning, Iowa to Maxwell Stanley and Alice Virginia Cross. Nancy lived in many small towns as a small girl in Iowa, Nebraska and finally stopping in Green River. Green River was home while her father helped finish working on Interstate 80 to the Wyoming border to Utah. Nancy graduated from Lincoln High School (Green River) in 1970. After high school she moved to the San Francisco Bay area for the remainder of her life. Nancy was known for her kind and generous soul. Nancy touched so many lives through the years with her various jobs.

Nancy is survived by her husband Richard Michael (Mike) Heightchew of Fremont, California, sister Virginia (Cross) and husband Steven (Badarello) of Bozeman, Montana, brother Gregory and wife Mary (Kompare) of Palos Heights, Illinois, nephew Geoffrey Cross of Overland Park, Kansas, brother in-law Robert (Butch) Smith of Layton, Utah, niece Laurie (Smith) and husband Bill (Studie) of Wasilla, Alaska and niece Jennifer Smith of Ogden, Utah.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Max, Alice and her sister Connie Smith.

In lieu of flowers or cards the family suggest donations to the American Cancer Society or the American Stroke Foundation. Cremation has already taken place.

No services are planned at this time.