Nancy Marie (Hurney) Moore (December 4, 2024)

Nancy Marie (Hurney) Moore of Natick, formerly of West Roxbury, Massachusetts, passed away on December 4, 2024.

Beloved mother of Jeremy Michael Moore and his wife Jamie of Wyoming, Matthew Moore of West Roxbury, and Meghan Moore of Wyoming. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph H. Hurney, Jr., and Margaret M. (Finucane). Dear sister of Michael J. Hurney and his wife Roberta of Marblehead, John F. “Jack” Hurney and his wife Leyna Bencomo of Colorado, Lynne Peabody and her husband Mark of Newbury, and Thomas J. Hurney and his wife Elizabeth Cushing of Wayland. Loving grandmother of Jeremy, Maddie, and Oscar Moore, Jameson and Brooklyn Bernal. Great grandmother of Hudson and Brooks Moore. Former wife of Michael Moore of Wyoming. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and special friend Marco Frazzini of Califonia.



Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., West Roxbury, on Tuesday, December 10 at 9 a.m. Followed by a funeral mass in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.



Visiting hours are Monday, December 9, from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Nancy may be made to the Virginia Thurston Healing Garden, 145 Bolton Rd., Harvard, MA 01451 or www.healinggarden.org or the Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust, PO Box 70567, Dartmouth, MA 02747 or www.dnrt.org.