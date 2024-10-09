Nancy R. Taylor (January 18, 1945 – October 2, 2024]

Nancy R. Taylor, 79, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2024; surrounded by her family.

She was born and raised in Rock Springs to Kenneth and Carol Parry on January 18, 1945.

Nancy grew up with an older brother, Russ, and younger sister, Sally.

She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1963 and attended the University of Wyoming for three years.

She met Warren L. Taylor while waitressing at Little America and they married on January 29, 1966. They began a life together and she became a supportive military wife. This included having two children during this time: Darrin and Tina. She remained devoted as they began their life in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where two more children were born: Scott and Jason. After several more moves, including Tulsa, Oklahoma and Plano, Texas, Mountain View called to them. They moved the family in 1982 and after over 25 years, they built their dream home and retired to Pinedale.

Nancy took great joy in quilting, creating one-of-a-kind special quilts for her grandchildren and great grandchildren: each stitch filled with love and care. Nancy also enjoyed painting, spending time in her flower beds, and feeding all the birds. She loved taking Sunday drives with her Yorkie, “Bo-Baby,” always by her side. Family gatherings, especially Christmas in Pinedale, were moments she treasured, creating lasting memories with her loved ones. Nancy was a woman of deep faith and was actively involved in the Catholic Church, where she found comfort, strength, and community throughout her life.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Warren L. Taylor, and their children Darrin (Tricia), Tina, Scott, and Jason. She is also survived by her grandchildren Colbie (Emilee) Pickering, Braedi (Adam) Abikasis, Taylor Siemers, Cole Taylor, Lexi Taylor, Bailey Taylor, Dillon Taylor, Dalton Taylor, Sydney Taylor and Eva Taylor. Her great-grandchildren Kade, Braxton, Cainan, and Remi survive her, as well as her sister Sally Marciniak.

Nancy was preceeded in death by her parents Kenneth and Carol Parry, and brother Russ.

A service to celebrate Nancy’s life will take place October 12, 2024 in Pinedale at the Catholic Church. It will begin with a Rosary and Vigil at 10:30 a.m., to be followed by a viewing at 11:30 a.m. In celebration of her life, Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., which will be followed by a burial at the Pinedale Cemetery. A luncheon at the church will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Our Lady of Peace Building Fund.