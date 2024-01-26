Nancy Tellefson (July 10, 1935 – January 22, 2024)

Nancy Tellefson died peacefully at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on January 22, 2024 after an extended illness. She will join her lifelong partner, Oscar, in heaven.

Nancy Tellefson was born in Dewey, Illinois, on July 10, 1935. She was a resident of Rantoul, Illinois, where she attended Rantoul public schools. She graduated from Rantoul High School in 1953. She soon met the love of her life, Oscar Tellefson while he was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base. Nancy and Oscar were married on July 12, 1953. They were married for 69 amazing years.

Nancy and Oscar had their daughter Christy Rowland in 1958. In 1959, they moved to Rock Springs to join her sister Barbara and brother-in-law Bill Jackson who had then recently moved to Rock Springs. Shortly after, they had their son Scott Tellefson in 1961.

Nancy was a resident of Sweetwater County for 64 years and was a big part of the community. She was a consummate bridge player and played in tournaments around the Intermountain West. She was a long-time member of the Eastern Star, Elks Club as well as many other organizations.

Nancy was a voracious reader and loved to sit in her backyard, reading numerous novels as well as completing New York Times crossword puzzles.

Nancy was known for her warm heart and beautiful smile. Nancy took pride in her family and their well-being.

She was preceded in death by her husband Oscar and sister Barbara Jackson and is survived by her sister Rosemary, daughter Christy, son Scott wife Amy, Granddaughters Jamie Moore and husband Jeremy, Stephanie Harford (Steve Harford), Grandsons Steven and Susie and Matthew and Meghan Tellefson, nine Great grandchildren, Braxton, Chloe, Stevi, Jeremy, Oscar, Makenzie, Caiden, Lana, Gunnar and two Great-Great grandsons, Hudson and Brooks!

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, February 2, 2024 at Mt of Olives Lutheran Church, 2916 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.