Naoma 'Noni' Eychner (August 6, 1987 - June 28, 2026).

Naoma “Noni” Eychner, 38, passed away on June 28, 2026 at St. Marks Hospital following complications due to a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born on August 6, 1987, in Rock Springs, the daughter of William Garvin and Mona Clawson Kenosha.

She worked at the Brewery and was a former bartender at the Eagles.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Noni married Jason Eychner in Rock Springs on Nov. 11, 2006. Together they had two wonderful children and later separated.

Noni lived a life that was as vibrant as her personality. She was a beacon of love and loyalty. She was happiest when she was outdoors, going on motorcycle rides, camping under the stars, and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter Tayana Eychner of Green River, Wy; son Nathan Eychner of Green River; mother Mona Garvin of Wisconsin; and beloved grandson Ryder Cudney.

She was preceded in death by her father, William J. Garvin.

Noni will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her and her spirit will live on through her kids whom she loved more than anything on this earth.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.