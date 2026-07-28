Naoma Tenant Hardin (April 1928 - July 24, 2026).

Naoma Tenant Hardin, 98, passed away Friday, July 24, 2026, in Rock Springs.

She was born April 1928, in Frankfort, Illinois, the daughter of Melvina and W.P. Tennant. Naoma married George H. Hardin in February 1950 in Rock Springs. George preceded her in death in January 1989.

Naoma worked in Rock Springs as a clerk at Woolworth and the Union Mercantile. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, gambling, and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

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Survivors include four children, daughters, Jolene Menapace and husband Chuck, Jana Davis and husband Tim. Sons, George Hardin and wife Vicki, Jerry Hardin, and wife Nancy.

Grandchildren: Gina Menapace, Carl Menapace and wife Johanna, Jason Hardin, Travis Hardin, Brianne Purkey and husband Tony, Alisha Mackie and husband Jimmy, Troy Hardin, Brian Hardin and wife Brandy. Seven great grandchildren.

Naoma was the youngest of eight siblings. All proceeded her in death, Herburt, Luther, Willard, Herman, Vernon, Evelyn, and Gurtrude.

Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.