Nashville Comes Back to Manila: The Fire Round Returns to Flaming Gorge July 25

Nashville is making its way back to Manila, Utah for one unforgettable night.

On Saturday, July 25, The Fire Round returns to the Daggett County Rodeo Grounds, bringing the stories behind the songs to Flaming Gorge. Forget the big stage production and flashy effects—this is country music the way it was meant to be heard. Just talented songwriters, acoustic guitars, and the incredible stories behind the songs they wrote.

If you’ve been to The Fire Round before, you already know this isn’t your typical concert. It’s an intimate Nashville-style songwriter round where the artists take turns performing, sharing the inspiration behind their music, and giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the songs they love.

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This Year’s Featured Songwriters

Sam Banks – Writer of Luke Combs’ chart-climbing hit “Be By You.”

Lil Skinny – Nashville songwriter and writer of Rocker Steiner’s theme song, “King of the Rodeo.”

Pryor Baird – The Voice standout who continues to make waves in country music.

Whether you’re a lifelong country fan or simply looking for a unique summer evening, The Fire Round delivers one of the most personal live music experiences you’ll find anywhere.

Bring your camping chairs, gather the family, and make a weekend of it at beautiful Flaming Gorge. Inside the arena, you’ll be able to sit close to the stage for an up-close experience with the artists, or settle into the grandstands for a full view of the performance. No matter where you sit, you’re in for a night to remember.

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Daggett County Rodeo Grounds Manila, Utah

Doors Open: 7:00 p.m.

Music Begins: 8:00 p.m.

Kids 5 and under are free!

Tickets are available now. Learn more and reserve your seats here:

The Fire Round – July 25 at Flaming Gorge

Come experience the songs you know, the stories you’ve never heard, and a Nashville tradition brought to the heart of Flaming Gorge.