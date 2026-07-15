Nashville’s Next Generation Highlighted at Saturday’s Soundcheck Concert in Pinedale! 

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

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Music starts at 5 pm at American Legion Park in Downtown Pinedale, and all shows are free to the public, so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler, and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites! More info at soundcheckpinedale.com.

Pinedale Fine Arts Council Release

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series returns from a brief hiatus this Saturday, July 18th, with Nashville’s Tony Hannah and her full band headlining. Special guest Sterling Drake, from Montana, will play the middle bill with his full Americana band. Locals The Boom & the Bust will open with a duo set. Music kicks off at 5 pm at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

All Soundcheck shows are presented FREE and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

Tony Hannah is a Country Artist for the girls who hold it all together; juggling men who act like boys, flings that end in ghosting, late night gigs, and the grind of long shifts that barely cover the rent. She draws on the everywoman idols of the genre–Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Linda Rondstadt–but updates the tropes for twenty-first century malaise.

A preacher’s daughter from East Tennessee, Hannah is no stranger to hard work. It’s a work ethic that’s criss-crossed her across the country, doing everything from farm-labor gigs in California, to high-fashion modeling in New York City, to every odd job in between. Hannah just released her debut album following years of national touring opening for acts like Margo Price, Jesse Daniel, and Summer Dean.

Montana songwriter Sterling Drake has a penchant for honest storytelling, weaving his own perspective into the American songbook and rooting it in the landscapes and traditions that shaped him. His music carries the character of the rural West, often speaking directly to the people, places, and working cultures that define it. In recent years, Drake and his band have become fixtures at cornerstone gatherings such as the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Under the Big Sky, AmericanaFest and more, further cementing their place in the country & roots community. Drake will be performing with his full 4-piece band.

All Soundcheck shows are free and feature food/drink vendors and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. For the full Soundcheck lineup and more information please visit soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to plan your trip to Pinedale at visitpinedale.org. More info at soundcheckpinedale.com and be sure to check us our on Facebook and Instagram @pinedalefinearts

Got a minute? Give some of the upcoming acts a listen and start making plans! ?

Tony Hannah: HERE

Sterling Drake : HERE

The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming Cultural Trust, Wyoming Community Foundation, Blue Spruce Operating and First Bank of Wyoming.



For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com