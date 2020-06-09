Nathan C. Richards (April 7, 1955 – June 7, 2020)

Nathan C. Richards, 65, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 44 years.

He was born April 7, 1955 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the son of Charles C. Richards And Rema J Richards.

Nathan attended Pryor High School and graduated with the class of 1973. He also attended Western Wyoming Community College.

Nathan worked as a carpenter and helped build many homes and buildings in the area. He had been employed for UPRR, Church & Dwight, Hayden Construction and finally Simplot. He retired in June of 2019.

He married Tamra Skorcz in Green River, Wyoming on April 14, 2020

He enjoyed his home, fishing, kayaking, hunting, reloading, exploring the mountains of Wyoming and carpentry.

Nathan was a US Army veteran, having served right out of high school during the Vietnam Conflict and then later as a helicopter crew chief, where he received a medal of good conduct, national defense service and sharp shooter medal.

Survivors include his wife Tamra Richards of Green River; mother Rema Richards of Adair, Oklahoma; sisters LaDenna Moore of Adair, Oklahoma, Kathleen Stafford of Yale, Michigan and several nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Ronnie Cordel Richards; his father Charles Cordel Richards; grandparents Simon Edward Richards and Lella Flora Richards of Mills City, Oregon and Jesse Elmer Crone and Beulah Marthanhe Williams both of Sacramento, Cali.

Cremation will take place.

Nate requested there be no memorial service and a private ceremony will take place at a later date.

