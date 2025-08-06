Nathanial 'Nate' James Phelps (December 27, 1985 - August 3, 2025).

Nathanial “Nate” James Phelps, 39, passed away at his home in Rock Springs Aug. 3, 2025.

He was born on Dec. 27, 1985, in Rock Springs, the son of James Louis Phelps and Catherine Elizabeth Phillips, who preceded him in death on February 3, 1996.

Nate married the love of his life Samantha Roger in Las Vegas on Dec. 3, 2016.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He worked for Union Pacific as a conductor for the last 10 years of his life.

Nate loved spending his time with his family, friends, and dog Clyde. He could be found spending his free time ice fishing, going out to the Gorge, and golfing. Nate was a big Chargers fan and was always down to have a beer. He had an uncanny ability to make people laugh and be there for them. He had a big heart and was the best son, husband, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his wife Samantha Phelps; parents James and Lillian Phelps of Rock Springs; in laws Michael and Mary Roger all of Afton; sisters Charisse Phelps, Meagan Metz, and Morghan McGill; sister in law, Jennifer Roger, all of Rock Springs; brother Joseph McGill of San Diego; brother in laws Chris Dove and Clint Metz; grandparents William and Lillian Montejano of Lake Side, CA; nephews Braylon Metz, Tracen Phelps, Malek Gil; nieces Cadence Metz, Amy Gil, all of Rock Springs; aunts Elizabeth Tristan, Helen Tristan, Diahanna Tristan, all of Idaho; uncles Orval E. Phelps, Robert Phillips Jr., John Tristan, Jim Solchaga; as well as several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Catherine, maternal and paternal grandparents Vaughn and Ruby Phelps, Robert and Elizabeth Phillips, and his brother Dougie Fresh McGill.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 8, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagles, 211 B Street in Rock Springs.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.