Nathaniel Allen Stairs (March 13, 1994 – August 1, 2025)

Nathan was born in Henderson, Nevada on March 13th, 1994. He grew up in Henderson, but moved to Rock Springs in 2021.

Nathan loved anything outdoors, fixing and riding bikes, going for walks and hikes with his dog Leo, and working on various woodworking projects. He loved his Chinese food, cheesecake, & Raiders football. His biggest joy was spending time with his son, Pierston R. Stairs and his friends and family. Nathan had a beautiful infectious laugh and a personality that could light up the room. He had a willingness to help anyone he came across, whether it be a kind word or a helping hand. His loyalty to those he loved and held close, along with his sense of humor will forever be missed.

Nathan is survived by his children Pierston Stairs and Scarlett Bill; best friend and Pierston’s mother, Haylea Robertson; parents Don Stairs and Andrea Sjolie-Stairs; brothers Taylor Stairs & Mike Randall; aunts and uncles, Colleen and Bobby Bell, Larry Warnes, Carolyn Chao and Aamber Moore; grandfather Bill Sjolie; and his dog Leo otherwise known as his “first son.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Cremation has taken place and private services will be held.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.