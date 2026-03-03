Nathaniel C. Leveck (February 9, 1976 – March 1, 2026)

Nathaniel C. Leveck, 50, passed away on March 1, 2026. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 20 years and a former resident of El Paso, Texas.

Nathan was born on February 9, 1976 in Findlay, Ohio, the son of Robert and Lucy Leveck.

He worked in electronics for Premier Tech for the last six years of his life and loved his work.

Nathan married Aubry Holler of Rock Springs on July 29, 2005.

He enjoyed spending his time with his family, reading, and building his own electronics.

He was an avid listener of The Grateful Dead and enjoyed having long conversations about music. He was a wonderful friend and someone you could always count on. He was loved and will be missed many.

He leaves behind his wife Aubry Leveck of Rock Springs; mother Lucy Leveck of Phoenix, Arizona; son Dylan Pedlar; daughters Patricia Dennis, Lucille Leveck all of Rock Springs; sister Catherine Lotfalla of Phoenix, Arizona; and granddaughter Eva Dennis.

He was preceded in death by his father Rober Leveck.

Cremation will take place and private services will be held by his family.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.