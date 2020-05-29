National High School Rodeo Association Seeks New Venue for 2020 Rodeo

The National High School Finals Rodeo Association announced May 29 it is looking for a new venue to host its 2020 Rodeo, according to a press release from the NHSRA.

Based on orders received from the state of Nebraska, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National High School Finals Rodeo will not be able to proceed as planned in Nebraska, the release states.

The state’s notice reads, “This decision is based, in part, on the risk of the spread of COVID-19 that would be posed to the citizens of Lincoln and Lancaster County that would result by bringing thousands of people from dozens of states and, potentially, several countries together. In addition, the large number of people expected to attend, the close proximity those individuals would be in, and the length of time individuals would be at the event are some of the factors causing serious concern with the LLCHD. Because this event has the potential to overwhelm the health resources of the community, not allowing the event to take place is necessary to control the spread of COVID-19 in Lincoln and Lancaster County.”

The National High School Rodeo Association is evaluating options for other venues to host the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to host the 2020 National High School Rodeo in Nebraska; however, we also respect the decisions made by the state regarding the event,” James Higginbotham, NHSRA executive director, said. “The youth are our future, and they deserve the opportunity to showcase their skills in the arena. Therefore, NHSRA leadership is evaluating the possibility of holding the event at a different location, while adhering to social distancing mandates to protect the contestants and exhibitors. We will share updates at www.nhsra.com as more information is available.”

For further updates, please follow the NHSRA website and social media channels for the latest information.