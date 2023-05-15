National Honor Society Welcomes 30 New Members

ROCK SPRINGS — The Gros Ventre Chapter of Rock Springs High School recently welcomed 30 new members to the National Honor Society. The induction ceremony was held on May 4th and celebrated the achievements of the exceptional students.

Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson was the guest speaker and emphasized the importance of character and service and spoke about how scholarship and leadership are insufficient without these essential qualities.

The ceremony also recognized graduating seniors who devoted four years to uphold these values and for their many contributions to the community.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Gros Ventre Chapter of National Honor Society inducted students who embody all four pillars of character, leadership, scholarship, and service. Congratulations to the following students who were welcomed in: