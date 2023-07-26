National Night Out Block Party Set

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department is hosting a National Night Out Block Party this year and is encouraging residents to attend.

According to the GRPD, “National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

However, this year, the GRPD would like to host a combined community event, which will take place Saturday, August 12, from 2-7 p.m. at Expedition Island. Not only will residents have the chance to meet first responders, but participate in fun activities.

“We will have a Touch-A-Truck event, agency presentations, an obstacle course for the kids, arm wrestle a cop, and more,” the GRPD stated.

Tentative Event Schedule:

Touch-A-Truck, 2-3 p.m.

Agency Presentations, 3-4 p.m. (Bomb Squad, SWAT, K9, Buddy)

Food Judging, 5 p.m.

Feel free to bring lawn chairs and hang out as a community. Residents can attend the BBQ in the park or participate in the Cook-Off contest. Food trucks will also be available and are eligible to participate in Cook-Off.

The “Your Choice BBQ contest” will be judged by police and fire chiefs. Those who place first through third will not only receive a trophy, but a Chamber gift certificate.