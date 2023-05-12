National Veterans Awareness Ride to Pass Through Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS —The National Veterans Awareness Ride (NVAR), which remembers and honors fallen veterans and supports those who are currently serving in the military, will be passing through Rock Springs on Friday, May 19.

According to a proclamation read by Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson at the May 2 meeting, “The people who participate in the National Veterans Awareness Ride come from all walks of life, are all ages, are veterans and non-veterans, are motorcycle riders and non-riders, are members of different religions, and have different political leanings; and what brings them together is a strong belief in the goal of the NVAR.”

The 2023 ride will begin on Tuesday, May 16, and during the 13-day trip it will travel from Auburn, California, to Washington, D.C., with a stop planned in Rock Springs on Friday, May 19. The estimated arrival time to Exit 103, the Elk Street exit, off of Interstate 80 is around 8:40 a.m. The group will then receive an escort through town to the Archie Hay American Legion Post 24 where they will have breakfast. They will then leave Rock Springs around 10:20 a.m.

During the ride, riders visit veterans’ homes and hospitals to help hurting or lonely veterans, participate in memorial services to recognize and honor local residents who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country, and visit schools and promote service to communities and the nation, as well as encourage children’s respect for veterans.

Residents are encouraged to recognize these riders as they pass through Rock Springs with appropriate celebrations and by offering support to those riding for veterans, the proclamation states.

See the document below for the complete schedule. For more information on the ride, click here.