National Weather Service Forecasting Bitter Wind Chills Statewide

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming weather forecast beginning tonight and through tomorrow morning will bring a whole new meaning to the lyric “well the weather outside is frightful.”

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne today is forecasting wind chill factors the likes that most residents have never felt before.

“We cannot emphasize enough – the cold air and wind chill forecast tomorrow (Wednesday) night through Thursday features some of the most extreme values you will ever see!” the NWS reported yesterday on its Facebook page.

Some bone-chilling values forecast by the NWS this week include -55° in Cheyenne, -51° in Wheatland, -48° in Casper, and -64° in Douglas.

These numbers will remain steady due in large part to winds consistently gusting between 40-50 miles per hour around the state over the next 18-24 hours.

Some areas around Arlington and Elk Mountain are expected to see gusts up to 70 m.ph.

So hold on to your hats, or better yet, just cozy up to a nice, warm fire and wait for it all to pass.