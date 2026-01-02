Natural Grocers to Host Community Meet and Greet Jan. 13

White Mountain Mall will house the third Natural Grovers store in Wyoming when the store opens this spring. The company will host a community meet and greet event Jan. 13 from 4-6 p.m. SweetwaterNOW photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs will be the location of the third Natural Grocers store in Wyoming when it opens at the White Mountain Mall this spring.

While a grand opening date hasn’t been announced, the company plans to host a community meet and greet Jan. 13 from 4-6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn. A presentation will take place about the company at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a question and answer session. The company will also host a hiring event Jan. 14–15.

The company was founded in 1955 and focuses on offering natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado and operates 168 stores across 21 states. The company’s other Wyoming locations are in Cheyenne and Casper.