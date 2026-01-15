Natural Grocers to Open in Rock Springs April 8

White Mountain Mall will house the third Natural Grovers store in Wyoming when the store opens this spring. SweetwaterNOW photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs newest grocery store has a tentative opening date: April 8 if everything goes as planned.

“We’re so close, we’re almost there,” Natural Grocers Recruiter Sarah White told residents Tuesday.

Natural Grocers hosted a meet and greet at the Holiday Inn Tuesday evening, drawing more residents than initially anticipated, resulting in the event being moved to the hotel’s ballroom. Many were there to apply for positions with the new store, though some residents were interested to learn about the new store.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to the company’s Director of Public Relations, Katie Macarelli, Rock Springs was chosen because of its location as it is an intersection to a lot of area communities. She said the company operates stores in different types of locations and didn’t solely factor population into its decision to expand to Rock Springs. Marcarelli said the city has a small-town feel to it, saying places like that are where Natural Grocers stores thrive.

“A city like Rock Springs is a perfect fit,” Marcarelli said.

When the Rock Springs store opens, it will be the 180th Natural Grocers. The company plans to host a grand opening celebration the day it opens.

Natural Grocers was founded in Colorado in 1955, focusing on selling health food and supplements. The company sells foods and goods certified 100% organic, free from genetically modified organism (GMO) and not containing additives such as dyes, MSG, or preservatives. The company’s meat and dairy products also receive certification to ensure they’re GMO-free and free from growth hormones, with its eggs certified to come from hens that are not caged and have access to at least 2 square feet of outdoor space per hen. The company also promotes nutrition education and staffs a nutritional health coach at each store. The health coaches speak with customers about nutritional needs and host community classes to educate residents. The company also supports environmental-friendly initiatives, which include having removed plastic bags from its stores in 2009.