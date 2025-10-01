Navigating Health Care Changes in Wyoming: Support, Solutions, and What to Expect This Enrollment Season 

As the fall open enrollment period approaches, many across Wyoming are preparing to make important decisions about their health insurance coverage. With changes to federal tax credits and upcoming regulatory changes, individuals and families who purchase insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace may face higher premiums and new enrollment challenges.

For more than 80 years, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) has been a trusted health care partner, offering coverage that supports families through life’s milestones and everyday moments. This year, the company is stepping up its efforts to guide residents through a changing health care landscape and provide solutions.

One of the most significant changes impacting Marketplace coverage is the expiration of enhanced federal tax credits. These credits, introduced during the pandemic, helped lower monthly premiums for many people. Without them, insurance costs are expected to rise, making affordability a growing concern for households already managing increased living expenses.

Industry experts project 2025 will bring the highest medical cost growth in more than a decade, affecting hospital services, outpatient care, and medications. Individuals who rely on the Marketplace will be most directly affected, with some forced to choose between paying higher out-of-pocket costs or switching to different coverage plans. *Source: PwC US

BCBSWY leaders emphasize that health insurance is more than a financial product—it’s a source of security and peace of mind. Although federal policy changes are beyond the company’s control, BCBSWY is committed to helping members understand their options and provide solutions that align with their health needs and financial goals.

To support individuals during this year’s open enrollment, BCBSWY is offering a range of tools and resources:

Statewide information events : Both in-person and virtual sessions will provide clear explanations of what’s changing and offer direct access to knowledgeable experts.

“With the expiration of these tax credits looming, and open enrollment on the horizon, it is important everyone in Wyoming understands their options and knows they can rely on Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming to provide solutions,” said Diane Gore, President and CEO of BCBSWY. “Whether it’s helping a family switch to a Health Savings Account-compatible plan or guiding someone through new eligibility rules, we’re here for every step of the journey.”

Beyond providing coverage, BCBSWY continues to invest in the well-being of communities through initiatives like WyoGives, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, and the Caring Foundation. That same commitment applies to ensuring every member has the support and solutions they need during open enrollment.

For more information and upcoming event details visit BCBSWY.com.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) is a community-based, not-for-profit health insurer and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Rooted in Wyoming for over 75 years, BCBSWY provides access to high-quality health care coverage, services and programs to help our members make the best healthcare decisions and get the best care. With 10 locations across Wyoming, we provide hometown service to residents and businesses while serving people and charitable organizations in communities around the state. Learn more about us at BCBSWY.com.