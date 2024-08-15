Ned Harrison Brady (April 22, 1950 – August 14, 2024)

Mr. Ned Harrison Brady, 74, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at his residence in Manila, Utah.

He was born Saturday, April 22, 1950, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; to Harold Brady and Zelda Triplett.

Mr. Brady attended schools in Utah and Wyoming; he was a 1968 graduate of Manila High School.

Ned worked for Solvay Chemical for 23 years until his retirement as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was a self-employed individual who dedicated his life to Serving Jehovah; cattle ranching, horse riding, fabrication, leatherworking, and spending quality time with his family. He retired on the day of his passing after many years of hard work and dedication.

Mr. Brady enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, fishing, ranching.

He was a spiritual shepherd and served in the Congregation.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Juleen Brady of Manila, Utah; one son, Chad Devon Brady (Michelle) of Manila; two daughters, Wendy Shirleen Carlton (Bill) of Manila, Cindy Jo Keller of Manila; one sister, Anna Marie Chico of Fallon, Nevada; seven grandchildren, Colton Bo Kraft (Payton), Calisha Kaylee Christenson (Colton), Austin Thomas Brady (fiance-Peyton), Alex Devon Brady (Justine), Brock Durand Logan, Chandra Rose Brady, Simeon Harrison Brady; six great-grandchildren, Calvin Fisher Christenson, Brady Durand Logan, Molly Lanae Christenson, Wynnlee Jay Brady, Presley Yvonne Brady, Kooper Lynn Kraft; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Zelda Brady; sisters Annette Schofield, Winona Hobbs, Marla Barnum, Bonnie Gregory; brother Bill Brady; and several nieces and nephews.

Those who knew Ned will remember him for his kind heart, warm smile, his laugh and sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at Brady Ranch , 710 Bennion Lane, Manila, Utah. A viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2024 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Manila Cemetery. Friends may call at Brady Ranch one hour prior to services.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.