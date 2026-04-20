Ned LeDoux Announced for Wyoming’s Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS — Ned LeDoux, son of country music performer Chris LeDoux, is set to perform at the Sweetwater County Fair July 28.

LeDoux has built a loyal following with his heartfelt songwriting and authentic western sound. Drawing from a life shaped by ranching, family, and personal loss, his music reflects both resilience and deep-rooted tradition. Since launching his solo career in 2017, LeDoux has continued to honor his roots while carving out his own path, delivering songs that resonate with fans across generations. With fan-favorite tracks like “Forever A Cowboy” and music from his latest album Safe Haven, LeDoux brings a powerful blend of storytelling, emotion, and western spirit to the stage.

Opening night also features the fair’s newest promotion, $2 Tuesday. Guests can take advantage of $2 cash gate admission, drink specials, and carnival rides offered at a reduced price for a limited time. The concert is free with fair admission, making it easy for everyone to join in the kickoff celebration.

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The fair will run July 28 through Aug. 1.