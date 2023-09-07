Neighboring Rivals Set to Clash: Green River Lady Wolves vs. Rock Springs Lady Tigers

GREEN RIVER — It’s rivalry week in Sweetwater County as the Green River Lady Wolves prepare to host their arch-rivals from Rock Springs in the first conference showdown of the season. The clash set to take place at Green River High School’s Gymnasium, marks the first conference match of the year for both teams. Both squads are riding high on momentum after securing victories at the Evanston Border Wars tournament last week, setting the stage for an exciting rivalry match.

These neighboring city teams have a storied history. Looking at the last 16 years these two teams have faced off 31 times since 2007, including tournament encounters and playoff matchups. Rock Springs holds a 21-10 advantage in these head-to-head battles, showcasing their dominance over the years. However, the Green River Lady Wolves are eager to turn the tide and continue building on their identity with 2nd year head coach Jessica Demaret.

Last year, these long time competitors locked horns in a conference match on September 9th, a game that still lingers in the memory of fans. Green River emerged victorious in that contest, sweeping all three sets with scores of 25-22, 25-14, and 25-22. Last season, these two rivals faced off twice more in non-conference matches, with Rock Springs emerging victorious on both occasions.

In 2022, Green River struggled in conference play, managing just the one win in seven conference matchups. Rock Springs, while also facing its share of challenges, secured two conference victories. With the similar records last year and the history between these two schools, both teams understand the significance of this encounter as they look to make their mark early in the conference season.

With the game scheduled to begin at 6 o’clock, Wolves Gym will hopefully be packed with fans from both schools, creating an electric atmosphere that only adds to this storied rivalry.

Expect the Green River Lady Wolves to be fired up and determined to defend their home court, while the Rock Springs Lady Tigers will be equally motivated to extend their historical advantage. As the teams collide on the court once more. Don’t miss out on the action as these competitors vie for supremacy in this early-season clash.

If you can’t make it to the game live, be sure to tune into the live HD video livestream by TRN Sports on YouTube and The Radio Network Facebook page.